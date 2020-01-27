Bachchan Pandey: What Changed In Akshay Kumar's New Look?

Akshay Kumar has three releases scheduled in 2020 and three more in next year, 2021. This morning while announcing the change in release date for upcoming release, Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar also introduced a drastic change in his first look for the film.

The first look of Bachchan Pandey was first shared by the actor, back in July 2019. Since then, Akshay has released several films including Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz, and is now gearing up for three films this year.

The new poster shows, Akshay Kumar in a more macho and bulked up look. His character seems to have been through many battles and has several scars on his face. Check out the differences in both posters:

The two posters highly contrast each other, the old one shows Akshay Kumar sporting a simple moustache with rugged body. He can be seen donning a South Indian tilak on his forehead and wearing a black lungi. With an aggressive stare, he looks ready to enter a fight with a nunchuck.

The new poster released today has a close-up look at the actor's character. Our best guess is other details of the character are left the same. Akshay here is seen donning a heavy bearded and has a warrior's moustache. Instead of the tilak, he is wearing a red bandana across his head with the same gold chains around his neck. While his intense look remains the same, the biggest noticeable change is the scar across his face, which probably also cost him his right eye. The scar goes from his forehead on the right to his left cheek across his nose.

It could be the overall look, but Akashy also looks a bit more buff than in the previous poster. His hair has also changed colour from jet black to a mix of black and grey. It could also mean the film's script has gone through several changes, including his age, past and personality. Take a look:

Bachchan Pandey now scheduled to release on January 22, 2021, is reportedly based on 2014's Tamil release starring Ajith. The action film followed the lead as he secretly brought down the enemies of his fiancee's father, to protect the love of his life.

The story would have matched best with Akshay's previous first look as the Bachchan Pandey, but with the missing eye and scars on his face, it seems unlikely for his character to be able to do anything secretly.

Bachchan Pandey earlier scheduled to release this Christmas was moved for Aamir Khan's next release, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is Aamir's return to screen after 2018's release, Thugs Of Hindostan that tanked at the box office.

Akshay's future releases scheduled till 2021 include Bell Bottom, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi co-starring Katrina Kaif, Prithviraj which will debut Miss World Manushi Chhillar, Laxmi Bomb, and Hera Pheri 3.

