      February 2020: What To Watch On Netflix And Amazon Prime?

      Netflix has something special coming out every week in the coming month of February 2020. The streaming giant has also been stocking up on non-original contents, apart from Ghibli Studio, more films and shows will be coming to platform next month. Amazon on the other hand just shared the first look at its 14 original shows coming out in 2020.

      Netflix is set to release the sequel for the hit rom-com series To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You in time for Valentines Day, on February 12, 2020. We will also get a new original series titled, Locke And Key based on the graphic novels of the same name in the first week of February.

      Some of the other movies coming to the streaming service are, A Bad Moms Christmas, A Little Princess, Back to the Future Part III, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, The Police Academy series Cats and more. Other originals include Horse Girl and My Holo Love on February, 7.

      Love Is Blind and Narcos: Season 2 on February 13, and I Am Not Okay With This releasing on February 26, are some of the unmissable originals on Netflix. All the show and films belong to different genres and will bring something new to the streaming service. Locke And Key is a long-awaited magical horror series written by Joe Hill, Stephen King's son.

      Horse Girl is a film that explores the concept of reality and lucid dreaming. To All The Boys I Loved Before 2, is a romantic comedy that will follow Lara Jean's relationship with now-actual boyfriend Peter while a love interest from the past threatens their relationship. Netflix anime Dragon Quest Your Story will be making its debut alongside Korean drama, My Holo Love.

      On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video also has several non-original joining the platform like, The Haunting (1999), American Idiots (2003), Red Dawn (1984), Sabrina (1995) and more.

      As for the originals, Absentia is set to return with a new season, while there are also rumours that Abhishek Bachchan' starrer Breathe will also launch in the coming month. Netflix has been leading with numerous streaming originals while Amazon is presenting more quality shows in India and abroad.

