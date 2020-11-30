Bellbottom Casting Director Refutes Reports Of Rape Accused Ayush Tewari’s Association With Film

Bellbottom's casting director Vaibhav Vishant has refuted reports of casting director Ayush Tewari being involved with the film. The latter was accused of rape by an unnamed Television actress who stated that Ayush promised her marriage and raped her in that pretext.

The reports had also claimed that Ayush was working on Bellbottom, a film which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Issuing a clarification on this, Vaibhav said in his statement to the media, "It is distressing to see the film and the names of others associated with the film being tarnished with false and unverified allegations. I am the casting director of Bellbottom. The individual Ayush Tewari was a freelancer intern in my company and has nothing to do with the film or its casting."

It continued, "He has not worked on Bellbottom in any capacity. It is extremely upsetting to see that some publications in order to get a clickbait headline will go to any lengths to put out uncorroborated and unsubstantiated information. This individual Ayush Tewari has nothing to do with Bellbottom. I hope the police will conduct a fair investigation and justice will be served."

"However, I will request media publications to correct the facts and stop linking Bellbottom to this case," it added.

A complaint was filed against the accused at Versova Police Station on November 26. Senior Police inspector Raghvendra Thakur told PTI, "We have registered the FIR against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape). No arrest has been made. We are conducting an investigation into the case."

Talking about Bellbottom, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari, and is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh. It also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. The film is scheduled for release on April 2, 2021.

