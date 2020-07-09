Bhumi Pednekar Believes Humanity Will Adapt To The New Normal; ‘We Need To Get Back To Work’

The Hindi film industry is cautiously beginning to resume work and shoots after months of lockdown in the country. Bhumi Pednekar is of the opinion that although there is a fear of contracting the virus, it is time to get back to work as many have to earn their livelihoods. She is optimistic about humanity being able to adapt to the new normal during the pandemic.

"The fact is that people have to earn a living or they may face loss of livelihood. I get there's a fear of contracting the virus, but if experts feel it's time for to go back to work, then it is time. We need to start work and strengthen our economy. As individuals, we should put in as much money into the economy as possible. Also, besides that help others as well. If I'm somebody who can support an X number of family, I should do it,"

Bhumi said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She added, "We're just human beings, as species, we adapt really fast. We really move on, and change is the only constant. I don't think we've been able to stick to a particular habit for too long. So, whatever the 'new normal' world is going to be like, we'll figure it out."

Bhumi was last seen in Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. She will next be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Durgavati. When asked if she has a preference for her movies' release, whether it is OTT or theatrical release, she said that she simply wants the maximum number of people to watch her films.

"I don't have an opinion about that," she said, adding, "As an actor, I just want most number of people to watch my films. It's the discretion of a producer more than anyone else. It's their capital, their money. So they decide what's best for their movie."

