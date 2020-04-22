Bhumi Pednekar Fears People Will Go Back To Harming The Environment Post Lockdown

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought all our lives to a standstill. At the same time, it has given mother earth a much needed break from the perils of human activity. Bhumi Pednekar thinks today, April 22, is a great day to celebrate the World Earth Day, but is also worried that humanity will go back to the same habits of destruction when this is over.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Bhumi said, "The clear blue sky and rivers, chirping of birds, animals roaming freely outside and dolphins coming back to the beach, it's a sight to behold amid the lockdown." She added that the best thing that has happened is, "The Earth seems to be healing and nature is reclaiming its glory. What better day than World Earth Day to cherish and embrace it?"

She continued, "Post lockdown, people are going to go crazy by going back to the same rut to catch up all the lost days, to cover up the production requirements and stabilize the economy. It'll be like taking revenge from the climate, harming the environment at double the speed and pushing our planet to the brink again. I hope this doesn't happen and we all learn a lesson from this and prep for any such pandemics."

Bhumi is actively involved with the Climate Warrior initiative meant to raise awareness on the environment and global warming.

Talking about how the lockdown's effect on daily wage workers will be tremendous, she said, "We don't know how things are going to be in the future. I know that when the lockdown will be removed, I'm one of those few lucky ones who is going to have the opportunity to still lead a normal life but they wouldn't which is scary."

