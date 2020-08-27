Bhumi Pednekar Feels Depiction Of Genders Should Change In Movies

The Hindi film industry is undoubtedly going through a subtle but visible transformation with regard to the kinds of stories it tells and the perspectives it employs to tell them. Bhumi Pednekar, who has been vocal about seeing more of such change, says that we need to see a change in the depiction of genders.

IANS quoted Bhumi as saying, "We need to change the depiction of genders. We need to change how we show women and men. Women are not supposed to be whitewashed -- we have desires, we have ambition, we have physical needs and emotions, and we have the capacity to balance. I believe women have superpowers. I think we need to see a lot more of that in our cinema."

She continued, "Similarly, we must alter the way men are shown in films. We put so much pressure on the male gender, telling them that they are supposed to be strong, that they can't cry, can't show emotion. That is so wrong. This narrative -- 'mard ko dard nahi hota' or 'a man doesn't hurt'-- needs to change."

Talking about the kind of changes she would like to see with regard to depiction of the LGBTQ+ community, she said, "I also believe we need to stop objectifying women and there needs to be a lot more inclusivity in films, including the LGBTQIA+ community. I know change is in the air. I just wish we could accelerate it. Like, I just watched 'Super Deluxe' and I couldn't believe what I was watching."

Acknowledging the good work being done in the film industry, she said that she feels lucky to be a part of it at this point.

Bhumi will next be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. She is also working on Durgavati, a horror thriller which is a remake of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: If You're Her True Fan You Must Know These 5 Unknown Facts About Her

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Believes Humanity Will Adapt To The New Normal; 'We Need To Get Back To Work'