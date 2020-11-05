Bhumi Pednekar On Durgavati: I Am Scared Of Horror Films

G Ashok's Durgavati, which is a remake of 2018 Telugu-Tamil film Bhaagamathie, is Bhumi Pednekar's second horror film after Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, and you will be surprised to know that the actress isn't a fan of horror films.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror about Durgavati, Bhumi said, "I took it on as a challenge as the arc of the character is very diverse. Otherwise, I am scared of horror films and watch them through slitted eyes after putting idols all around the television. We were shooting at old, dilapidated places but luckily, the vibes were good, otherwise I would have been really spooked."

Bhumi is also gearing up for the shooting of Badhaai Do, which also casts Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. "I was waiting for the right project to collaborate with Raj (Rajkummar Rao, co-star) and Badhaai Do does full justice to the franchise. Junglee Pictures has been doing some great work and I loved (director) Harshavardhan Kulkarni's Hunterrr. This year I got the opportunity to work with Alankrita (Shrivastava) and G Ashok too and there's a lot to look forward to in 2021," said the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress.

Apart from Durgavati and Badhaai Do, Bhumi has also one more grand film in her kitty- Karan Johar's Takht. It will be the first period drama for the actress, and she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Bhumi is going to be super busy next year, and the actress has no qualm qualms about it. "The time for holidays is gone, I'm going to pack in as much as I can into 2021. It's my duty to entertain so it's going to be work, work, and more work, but no worries, it's not going to make Bhumi a dull girl," said Bhumi.

