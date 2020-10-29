Bhumi Pednekar On Failing Film School And Having 13 Lakh Loan To Repay Afterwards

Bhumi Pednekar got talking about the time she failed film school, in a recent interview. Although she had shared this incident before, she further revealed that she ended up with Rs 13 lakh loan to pay back, which she had borrowed for her college.

Bhumi opened up about the many obstacles she had to overcome to become an actor. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, she said, "First, I tried to convince my parents that I want to be an actor. I finally mustered the courage to speak to them about it. They weren't very happy and I think they were being protective of me. So, I decided to join film school. The fee was high, so I took a loan."

She continued, "I failed film school not because I wasn't a good actor but because I wasn't disciplined enough and that was the biggest jhatka. I was like, I have screwed up - and I had this Rs 13 lakh loan on my head - it's a huge amount."

Bhumi added that she started looking for a job and got one with Yash Raj Films as a casting assistant. After sitting through other actors' auditions, she finally auditioned for Dum Laga Ke Haisha and the rest is history. She has worked in over a dozen films and is considered one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry.

Talking about work, Bhumi was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She starred alongside Konkona Sen Sharma in the film which was directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. The film also deatures Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey.

She will next be seen in the horror thriller Durgavati, which is a remake of the Telugu film Bhaagmathie. The film is being produced by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Is Excited About Her First Solo Film Durgavati; Says It Is A Lot Of Responsibility

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Was Blown Away By Ranveer Singh When She First Met Him; 'His Energy Was Amazing'