    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bipasha Basu On When She Was Diagnosed With Osteoarthritis: It Was The Only Time I Felt Powerless

      By
      |

      Bipasha Basu has had a successful career in the Hindi film industry but it hasn't been without difficulties. The actress, who started working at the age of 15, opened up on the ups and downs in her career, particularly about the one time she felt truly powerless.

      Bipasha Basu On When She Was Diagnosed With Osteoarthritis

      Speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Bipasha got talking about the time she was diagnosed with osteoarthritis and was told that she couldn't dance. "That was the only time I felt powerless in my entire life. There was an entire tabloid article that said Bipasha gets FAT in bold. That really upset me. But it was also a good wake up call. I was diagnosed with osteoarthritis where the doctor told me that you can't keep standing for too often, you can't dance, we might have to do knee replacement," she said.

      Bipasha candidly shared that although she was diagnosed with a physical disability, she worked against all odds to emerge victorious. "It could have completely got me down or made me do better. I just thought this is the time to work on yourself and love yourself," she said.

      Bipasha returned to screen and made her web series debut recently with Dangerous. It is directed by Bhushan Patel and it also stars Bipasha's husband Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Suyyash Rai and Natasha Suri. Bipasha reunited with Karan on screen after 5 years.

      ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover On Starting A Family: Have Left It To God, Open To Adoption

      ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu On Casting Couch: Reveals How A Top Producer Tried To Get Cheeky With Her

      Read more about: bipasha basu
      Story first published: Friday, August 21, 2020, 22:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 21, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X