Ranveer Singh And Other Celebs Wish Kapil Dev A Speedy Recovery After He Suffers A Heart Attack

Former cricket captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack on Friday (October 23), and had to undergo an angioplasty. He is now admitted in the ICU and is expected to get discharged in a few days.

Love and wishes for a speedy recovery poured in for Kapil not only from his fans and other cricketers, but also celebrities from the Hindi film industry.

Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter handle to write, "The Legend @therealkapildev embodies strength and resilience Flexed biceps Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man."

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "Get well sooner than soon Paaji! @therealkapildev wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting. Love to you sir."

Richa Chadha tweeted, "Get well soon sir ! Kapil Dev."

Riteish Deshmukh wrote on his Twitter handle, "Wishing @therealkapildev ji a speedy recovery. Get well Soon Sir."

Divya Dutta tweeted, "Super speedy recovery sire @therealkapildev," whereas Aftab Shivdasani wrote, "Such a relief, best wishes paaji @therealkapildev for a speedy recovery."

Kapil was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi after he complained of chest pain on Thursday. The hospital, in its health bulletin said, "Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night."

It added, "Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days."

Meanwhile, a film on India's World Cup win in 1983 under the captainship of Kapil Dev, is up for release. Titled '83, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi and others, and has been directed by Kabir Khan.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's '83 Has Found Its New Release Date

ALSO READ: Saqib Saleem Opens Up About His '83 Co-star Ranveer Singh: 'He Comes To You With Open Arms'