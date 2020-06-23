Bollywood Choreographer Saroj Khan Hospitalised After Suffering Breathing Issues

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan has reportedly been hospitalised over breathing issues. However, the possibility of a COVID-19 infection has been ruled out.

According to a report by Times of India, Saroj was rushed to a hospital after suffering from breathing issues a few days back. In the times of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, it was a worry that she might have contracted the virus. However, she tested negative for the virus. She is reportedly feeling better now, and will soon be discharged.

TOI quoted a source as saying, "A few days ago, she was rushed to the hospital after she complained of breathing issues. We were worried, but thankfully it's not COVID-19. She is feeling better now, and is likely to be discharged tomorrow."

Saroj is one of the most well known choreographers in the Hindi film industry, who has many films to her credit. She last worked on Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, and Karan Johar's multi-starrer production, Kalank.

Recently, Wajid Khan, of the music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, died due to a cardiac arrest. He was hospitalized after a throat infection, and was undergoing treatment for it. It was suggested that he had contracted the virus, and had died due to complications. However, in a statement that his family issued after his passing, the rumours were put to rest.

