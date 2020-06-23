    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bollywood Choreographer Saroj Khan Hospitalised After Suffering Breathing Issues

      By
      |

      Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan has reportedly been hospitalised over breathing issues. However, the possibility of a COVID-19 infection has been ruled out.

      Saroj Khan Hospitalised After Suffering Breathing Issues

      According to a report by Times of India, Saroj was rushed to a hospital after suffering from breathing issues a few days back. In the times of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, it was a worry that she might have contracted the virus. However, she tested negative for the virus. She is reportedly feeling better now, and will soon be discharged.

      TOI quoted a source as saying, "A few days ago, she was rushed to the hospital after she complained of breathing issues. We were worried, but thankfully it's not COVID-19. She is feeling better now, and is likely to be discharged tomorrow."

      Saroj is one of the most well known choreographers in the Hindi film industry, who has many films to her credit. She last worked on Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, and Karan Johar's multi-starrer production, Kalank.

      Recently, Wajid Khan, of the music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, died due to a cardiac arrest. He was hospitalized after a throat infection, and was undergoing treatment for it. It was suggested that he had contracted the virus, and had died due to complications. However, in a statement that his family issued after his passing, the rumours were put to rest.

      ALSO READ: Video Of Wajid Khan Composing Tunes At The Hospital Shared By Sajid Khan; 'Legends Don't Die'

      ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit On Ek Do Teen Song: 'Shot With Real Crowd; People Would Fling Money On The Screens'

      Read more about: saroj khan
      Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 20:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X