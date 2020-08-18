Boman Irani Opens Up On His Photography Days: It Was A Stepping Stone To What I Wanted To Do

Boman Irani has done it all; from waiting table to being a professional photographer, later an actor, and now a budding filmmaker. Ahead of the 'World Photography Day', Boman recalled his days as a photographer, and shared what the art form taught him and the place it holds in his life.

Boman was drawn to photography because of his father. "I never met my father, so it (a few cameras and some negatives) was the only thing that was a physical memory of him. His was not the first camera I used, though, because they used to be bulky. I got myself a basic camera so that I could do sports photography," he told Hindustan Times.

Sharing how photography helped him evolve as an artist, he said, "Photography taught me patience. It taught me that art has an expression. I found a lot of solace, patience and discipline. It was a stepping stone to what I eventually wanted to do. Everything I want to express, started from photography."

Boman has never felt limited by lack of equipment. "I'm not saying equipment isn't necessary, but for me, all my photography came out of lack of equipment. The moment I feel I am being stunted if I don't have an additional lens, I'm finished. At that point in time, I never had the notion that I'd increase my kit. Then, you rely on vision, expression and creativity. You rely on what's behind those eyes. Even though specific kind of photography would need equipment, never be stunted by it," he said.

Talking about films, Boman will next be seen in '83, a film by Kabir Khan which is based on India's cricket World Cup win in 1983. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

