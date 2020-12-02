Boman Irani Receives Sweet Birthday Wish From Anushka Sharma; ‘Wish You All The Happiness’

Boman Irani received a heartwarming birthday wish from Anushka Sharma as he turned 61 on Wednesday. Anushka took to her Instagram handle to post a photo of Boman and wished him all the beautiful things in life.

The birthday wish that Anushka penned for Boman read, "Happy birthday Boman sir. Wish you all the happiness, joy and beautiful things in life." Her Instagram story also featured a photo of the veteran actor in formal attire.

Boman made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2003 horror film Darna Mana Hai. It was his role in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S as Dr. J.C. Asthana that made him prominent. Since then, he has been widely appreciated for his performances in films like Lage Raho Munnabhai, Veer-Zaara, Khosla Ka Ghosla, 3 Idiots and so on.

Boman was last seen in the Netflix film Drive, which also starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi. He will next be seen in '83, a film by Kabir Khan, based on India's first World Cup win under the captainship of Kapil Dev. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others.

Talking about Anushka, the actress is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli. The couple announced their pregnancy in August 2020. Anushka was last seen in the Anand L Rai directorial Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

