CBI Files FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation officially took over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Wednesday. The investigating agency registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others in connection to the case.

Agency officials said that they stepped in to investigate the case after a central notification handed the case to them on the recommendation of Bihar government. They also said that they are in touch with the Bihar Police, which had first registered the FIR in Sushant's death case.

The FIR registered by the CBI will be uploaded on their website soon. The CBI's Special Investigating Team (SIT), which is currently investigating Vijay Mallya's bank fraud case, will also be handling Sushant's case.

The CBI has taken over the case amidst a tug of war between the Maharashtra government and the Bihar government over jurisdiction of the case.

Dissatisfied with the Mumbai Police's handling of the case, Sushant's father and his lawyer Vikas Singh had filed an FIR with the Patna Police on July 26, alleging Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and two others of abetting suicide.

When the Bihar Police stepped in and a team of four police officials from Bihar were sent to Mumbai to investigate, many lapses in the Mumbai Police's investigation of the case began to be uncovered. Due to this, Sushant's family felt that it is best that CBI take over the case. This was recommended even by Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating possible money laundering angles with relation to the case. The ED has summoned Rhea on August 8, and will be questioning her on the cheating allegation of Sushant's case.

