Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Ankita Says The Moment Has Finally Arrived As Centre Accepts CBI Probe
Finally, the Bihar Government's recommendation has been accepted by the Centre, and investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been transferred to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation investigation). The late actor's ex-girlfriend and his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande, who broke her silence recently regarding his death, has expressed her happiness on social media over the same. She said that the moment that they have been waiting for has finally arrived.
Ankita Lokhande Writes…
Ankita shared a note with caption, "Gratitude 🙏🏻 #sushantsinghrajput." The note read as, "The moment we've waited for has finally arrived."
Other actors too reacted to Ankita's message. Take a look at a few comments and also check out a few tweets!
TV Actors React
Dalljiet Kaur: Yes love. It's just a start. Truth has to prevail. SATYAMEV JAYATE !
Nivedita Basu: #satyamevajayate 🙏🙏
Nandish Sandhu: 🙏🌻
Neha Swami Bijlani: 🤗😇👍
Upen Patel
"The road to Justice begins for the family. The voice of the people has been heard. All those who sat in silence and now try to celebrate this big step. shame on you !!! #SushantSinghRajput."
Meera Chopra
"Truth prevails in the end. The sentiment of the entire country cant be ignored, which is justice for #SushanthSinghRajput. I have full faith on #CBI, no more politics!!"
Adhyayan Suman
"#SushanthSinghRajput truth will prevail ! So proud of all you people who have fought religiously !its gods verdict ! What a day today for Sushant to get one step closer to justice ! #CBICantBeDeniedForSSR @shekharsuman7 proud of what Shekhar ji has done toooo..."
Subramanian Swamy
Meanwhile, when Subramanian Swamy asked people if he is free to go now, as the case has been handed to CBI, people trended 'No sir.' Subramanian Swamy tweeted, "The SC has been informed by the Centre that Sushant case has been handed over to CBI. Have I completed my commitment and free to go?" A user wrote, "No sir 🙏🙏 stay with us till the end. We need you sir 🙏 🙏 #SCForSushant," another user replied, "No sir, u can't leave until u expose whole Bollywood mafia and D-gang connections..😁🙏."
