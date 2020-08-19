CBI For Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled Even Though He Lauds SC's Verdict

Here's Why Netizens Are Miffed With Akshay

Well, many netizens slammed the actor for staying mum for two months on Sushant's death despite being an outsider. For the uninitiated, ever since Sushant breathed his last, the debate on 'outsiders vs insiders' reignited on the internet, and netizens have been slamming star kids and boycotting their films. Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 met with the same fate.

Akshay Gets Trolled

Netizens slammed the actor and said that he has tweeted on SC's verdict only because his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb is lined up for release, and he doesn't want his film to meet with the same fate as Sadak 2 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Here's How They Targeted Akshay With Mean Tweets..

@Nidhi_voice: @akshaykumar survived because he became one of them which #SushantSinghRajput never did. And if Mr.Khiladi was such a good human why did he kept mum when all this drama was unfolding? Bhaagte bhoot ki langoti Bhali- Pol toh ab khulegi, kam se kam career hi bacha lu shameful!!!

@Astha58218850: Don't fall into Akshay's trap! we remember the Narayan Murthy biopic! #SSR was chosen to play mr. Murthy! Akshay can never be the reel Narayan Murthy! Shame on you Akshay ! #BoycottBollywood. Not another murder in future!

@AkashSolver: This is a people's victory. SSR has exposed so call jokers of bollywood... It's a total public movement, when their own colleagues didn't demand for CBI enquiry .. Public's win over Sadak 2 trailer. Public's win over boycotting Akshay Kumar, Khans, Kapoors, Dhongi's movie.

What's Your Take On This Trolling Episode?

A few days ago, when Varun Dhawan rooted for Sushant Singh Rajput, he was treated the same way. Do you think that the anger of netizens towards Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan justified? Tell us in the comments section below.