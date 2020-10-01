Celebrity Hairstylist Aalim Hakim Tests Positive For COVID-19

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine. He took to his Instagram page to share this news.

Aalim wrote, "Dear all, I would like to inform everyone that I have tested COVID positive. Fortunately, I was already in quarantine as I had come for a film shoot & the protocol is to be tested upon landing and be in isolation until test reports come out. I am asymptomatic & feeling absolutely fine and I will continue to remain quarantined until I test negative." Thank you for your support & well wishes.❤️- Aalim Hakim."

Check out his post here.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities wished him a speedy recovery. Suniel Shetty wrote, "Take care and stay safe." "Get well soon dude 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗," wrote Bobby Deol on Hakim's post. "Be up and running soon!! 🤗🤗," read Pulkit Samrat's comment.

Aalim Hakim's clientele includes many popular Bollywood stars and sportsmen including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and others.

