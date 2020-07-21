Chetan Bhagat Reveals Critic Tried To Destroy His Career And Tried To Sink Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian author and columnist Chetan Bhagat took to his Twitter account and revealed that a critic tried to ruin his career and also sink late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's career. After several actors and fans, Chetan Bhagat is the recent celerity to call out media critics.

Without mentioning the critic's name he wrote, "There is one critic who tried to destroy my career and spew venom on everything I'm associated with. He also tried his best to sink Sushant. His main hates a) self-made people b) less anglicised more desi people and c) confident small-town Indians. I beg stars not to patronize him."

Sushant Singh Rajput was a part of the film Kai Po Che! which was adapted from Chetan Bhagat's book Three Mistakes Of My Life. The late actor was also set to be a part of another book adaptation, Half Girlfriend, but the project later went to Arjun Kapoor. Bhagat had also tweeted about the same expressing his happiness. The old tweet resurfaced on Twitter after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death and stirred up the nepotism debate. Chetan had tweeted in 2015, "So happy to share @itsSSR will play lead in @mohit11481 directed Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 1Q16."

According to reports, Sushant walked out of the projects because of scheduling issues. In 2016 he told a tabloid, "It's unfortunate. I was excited about working with Ekta again but the dates didn't work out. The team wanted the same dates as that of Dinno's film (Dinesh Vijan's untitled film) which I will be doing next. I had committed the dates (for the film) long back and hence, had no option but to pull out of the project."

Earlier in June, Chetan paid tribute to the late actor on social media by calling him a friend and an inspiration and wrote, "Sushant, you were a friend and inspiration. You were my favorite. I used to give your example everywhere. I still can't believe this. This should not have happened. Love you always, rest in peace."

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at the age of 34, at his Bandra residence on June 14.

