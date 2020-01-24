Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao's Film Gets A New Poster, Release On March 13, 2020

Luv Films just released a new poster of, Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's next release, titled Chhalaang. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a comedy-drama with a twist of sports. The poster has an intriguing feel as we see a PT master taking a nap while the kids look furious around.

The first poster was shared by Luv Films production, to their social media. The tweet read, "Lambi #Chhalaang Ke Liye, Lambi Neend Zaroori Hai! Releasing on 13th March."

In the poster, Rajkummar can be seen dozing off on a chair with a football under his head while his students and Nushrat can be seen gazing at him. It also shows the cast surrounded by all kinds of sports material from cricket bat, hockey stick to badminton shuttle. The film reportedly talks about the value of Sports Education in the school curriculum.

Rajkummar aka Montu will be seen as a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in Northern India. Montu for whom this is just a job will be forced to teach when everything he cares for including Neelu, played Nushrat Bharuch.

Written By Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arrora & Zeishan Quadri, Chhalaang is Produced By Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is all set to release by March 13, 2020.

