Chitrangada Singh Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Accused Her Of Copying Opinions On Farmers’ Protests

Chitrangada Singh has expressed her support to farmers amid massive protests across the country, against the contentious farm laws that were passed recently. She has been taking to her Twitter handle to show her solidarity with farmers.

When she recently shared an opinion on the farmers' protests, Chitrangada was accused of copying the opinion without having any grounded knowledge on the issue. The actress had a great reply to this as she said that she doesn't need to copy opinions on something so basic.

Chitrangada tweeted, "We need to keep them feeling protected...might sound selfish but for our own needs. They feed us and work tirelessly with their sweat and blood. #respectfarmers," adding the hashtag 'farmers are lifeline' to the tweet.

A Twitter user with the handle @HighbrowNish replied to Chitrangada, "Having opinions us a great thing and copying opiinions without knowing for the sake of showing media solidarity is other." (sic)

The actress made an impressive comeback to this as she replied, "Believe me sir for something so basic so obvious I don't need to copy opinions I do happen to have one of my own .. n u don't need to use sarcasm just cuz my opinion is different than yours #FarmersFeedUs #FarmersAreNotTerrorists #FarmersAreLifeLine."

Talking about work, Chitrangada was recently shooting for the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Bob Biswas in Kolkata. The film is a spin-off of the hit Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani.

Chitrangada was last seen in Bazaar, starring alongside Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohan Vinod Mehra and others. She also made an appearance as herself in the recently released Ghoomketu, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Ragini Khanna, and Raghubir Yadav among others.

