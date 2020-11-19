Chitrangada Singh On Being Dusky: I Have Been Through Biases, Lost Out On Modelling Assignments

Actress Chitrangada Singh opened up about losing out on some modelling assignments due to her dusky complexion, while talking about the discrimination she faced growing up. However, she also acknowledged that while discrimination on the basis of skin colour very much exists, not everyone looks for 'white-skinned' people.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Chitrangada said, "I know the feeling of living life as a girl with dusky complexion. This is not something that people will say directly to your face. You can only sense it. I have been through the biases, especially while growing up in the north."

A few weeks back, the actress had put up an Instagram story expressing that she was 'brown and happy'.

Chitrangada continued, "I did lose out on modelling assignments. In fact, when I lost out on one ad in the initial days of my career, I was specifically told the reason as it had come down to selecting between two people for the part. Luckily, the audition that I did for a product was seen by Gulzar saab, who got me on board for his music video. I realised that not everybody goes out looking for white-skinned people here."

Talking about work, Chitrangada was last seen in a lead role in the 2018 thriller drama Baazaar. She starred alongside debutant Rohan Vinod Mehra, Radhika Apte and Saif Ali Khan in the film, which was directed by Gaurav K Chawla.

She recently had a cameo in the 2020 film Ghoomketu, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Ragini Khanna, Raghubir Yadav, Ila Arun and Brijendra Kala, and had cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha. Ghoomketu was directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra. The film released on ZEE5 instead of theatres, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

