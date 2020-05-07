Cinematographer Nadeem Khan's Wife Says, He Is Still Critical

Cinematographer Nadeem Khan, on Monday evening, was admitted in Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra, after he fell from stairs and suffered injuries in his head, shoulder and chest. He reportedly went through a brain surgery earlier this week, and is still in critical condition.

Nadeem Khan's wife Parvati revealed that he underwent brain surgery on Tuesday at 2 am. "He is in the ICCU, he is on a ventilator. He is still unconscious. Basically they (doctors) are just waiting and watching right now for 48 to 72 hours for the patient to respond. Right now he is not responding."

Parvati also told PTI that there was a delay in Nadeem Khan's treatment when they arrived at the hospital, given the Coronavirus situation. But she does not want to blame the hospital, as she understands the fear and scare of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"When we came the injury was not that bad, it was a small injury and it expanded. The doctors were waiting for COVID-19 results. They had kept him in COVID-19 ICU with the suspects. He has been in lockdown for two months, he has not met anyone. He has been in complete isolation. They could have done a rapid test on him and done the emergency surgery, they delayed the entire procedure, she said, adding, I am praying to the almighty," Parvati added.

Talking about the hospital's responsibility she said, "I am making humble suggestions. The only trouble is the non-COVID-19 emergencies should be looked into at the earliest. People can't be dying or pushed away from the hospital." (sic)

Nadeem Khan has been a part of over 40 films as cinematographer, including Disco Dancer, Zamana, Aag Hi Aag, King Uncle, Gunaah and many others.

