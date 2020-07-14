Comedian Rohan Joshi Receives Threats After Old Posts Go Viral, Deactivates Twitter

Comedian Rohan Joshi, who was a co-founder of the now defunct group AIB, has decided to take a break from social media. Rohan deactivated his Twitter account after receiving many abusive and threatening messages, and his phone number and address were leaked. A few of Rohan's old posts on social media, insulting politicians went viral recently.

Rohan took to his Instagram handle to offer an apology for hurting religious sentiments, and requested everyone to leave his family alone.

He wrote, "Going offline for a few days. Number and address have been leaked, so the last few days have been a circus of abuse, threats, 2 am phone calls and anxious spirals. See you on the other side whenever I guess. I'm sorry if I offended anyone's sentiments with my words and I apologise without any qualifications and reservations for any words I have spoken that have hurt someone's religious sentiments. Please leave my family alone."

He received support from fans, one of whom wrote, "Take care of yourself and the family..we as your internet family are right behind you...if you want us to help you, stand for you, speak for you..we are here." Another fan wrote, "Unfortunate that comedians must go through such trauma for something as basic as a joke."

A while back, an old video of a comedian allegedly making derogatory jokes about Maratha king Chatrapathi Shivaji went viral, and she received many abusive messages and rape threats for it.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kamra Heckles Arnab Goswami On A Flight; Video Goes Viral, Netizens Differ In Their Reactions

ALSO READ: Kunal Kamra's Face-off With Arnab Goswami On Flight: Taapsee Pannu & Vijay Varma Have This To Say!