Coronavirus Hits '83: Release Postponed, Ranveer Singh Says 'Safety Of Nation Always Comes First'

After Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi, the release of one more Bollywood film has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The threat of coronavirus is increasing by the hour and in order to ensure the nation's safety firs,t the makers of '83 have put the release of the film on hold, which stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The movie was supposed to hit the big screens on April 10, 2020.

Ranveer Singh took to his social media to announce this important update where he shared the official statement from the makers and wrote, "83 is not just our film but the entire nation's film. But health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We shall be back soon!" (sic)

In '83, Ranveer Singh will seen playing the character of former World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev while Deepika essays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.

The sports drama is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

