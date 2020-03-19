    For Quick Alerts
      Coronavirus: Radhika Apte Reports Her Travel Experience Flying To London; Says Flight Was Full!

      By
      |

      Amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, many people are practicing social distancing. But necessity makes travel inevitable at times. Recently, Radhika Apte took a flight to London, presumably to spend some time in isolation with her husband Benedict Taylor. She took to Instagram to share her travel experience from India to London in the midst of the pandemic.

      Coronavirus: Radhika Apte Says Her Flight To London Was Full

      Sharing a picture of herself, Radhika reassured her friends and colleagues that she had reached London safely. She wrote, "For all the many messages I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity... I'm back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either."

      Adding that her flight to London was surprisingly full, she wrote, "That's all for now! Thank you for all msgs xx Ps. BA flight was full! ?? (though two days ago when I went to India from London it was empty.) More ps. The immigration officers had no information to share regarding UK closing borders yet. #obvs #sillyme #goodtiming #travelinthetimeofcorona."

      Some time back, Sonam Kapoor had shared her experience of travelling from London back to New Delhi, and had compared how the system in place to combat the pandemic was far more elaborate and advanced at the Delhi airport than in the United Kingdom.

      Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja have now self-quarantined themselves at their home in New Delhi. A cute video of how Sonam was communicating with her mother-in-law while in quarantine, was up on the internet recently. In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, many celebrities have been taking to their social media handles to share how they are keeping themselves occupied.

      Sonam Kapoor Under Self-Quarantine; Actress Lauds Indian Government's Efforts To Fight Coronavirus

      Coronavirus: Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor Share Safety Tips With Fans

      Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 17:12 [IST]
