COVID-19: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan's Condition Stable; Shifted To Isolation Ward

Here's The Latest Update About Aishwarya-Aaradhya's Health

As per a report in indiatvnews.com, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's vitals are stable. The doctors have shifted them to the isolation ward in the same wing as Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya-Aaradhya's Health Condition When They Were Admitted In The Hospital

The report further stated that Aishwarya had high fever and was suffering from a throat infection when she was admitted in the hospital. On the other hand, Aaradhya had mild fever.

Aishwarya And Aaradhya Have To Been Shifted To The Isolation Ward

Aradhya and Aishwarya are currently kept in the isolated ward under the supervision of doctors like Dr. Barve and Dr. Ansari at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

The Bachchan Family Is Expected To Undergo COVID-19 Test Again

It has been almost a week since the the members of the Bachchan family tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the second COVID-19 test takes place after 7 days.

AMC Vishwas Mote and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had earlier said that there will be a second test after a week. So, the Bachchan family is expected to undergo COVID-19 test again, today or in the next one or two days.