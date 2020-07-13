    For Quick Alerts
      Juhi Chawla Explains Her ‘Amitabh, Abhishek, Ayurveda’ Tweet, Says It Wasn’t A Typo

      Like other celebrities, Juhi Chawla too wished Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery from the Novel Coronavirus. Juhi took to her Twitter handle to offer her good wishes.

      However, many netizens thought that Juhi had made a typo as she wrote, 'Amitabh ji, Abhishek, ayurveda, you'll soon get better.' Juhi explained in another tweet that she did not make a typo. Read on to find out what she had to say.

      Juhi Explains Her ‘Amitabh, Abhishek, Ayurveda’ Tweet

      When news of Big B and junior Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19 broke out, Juhi had tweeted, "Amitji ... Abhishek ... Ayurveda .... jaldi theek ho jaayenge .. dekhiyega (Amitabh Ji, Abhishek, ayurveda, you'll soon get better, you'll see)." This caused confusion among netizens who thought she made a typo with the word 'Ayurveda'.

      Juhi deleted her earlier tweet and explained in a new one, "Amitji, Abhishek, Aishwarya & Aaradhya... Our heartfelt best wishes for your speedy recovery. My earlier tweet was not a typo, I meant , when I wrote , Ayurveda , that with Nature's Grace , it will help to recover fast .@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan."

      Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the Coronavirus on Saturday evening, July 11, 2020. Their family members, including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan and her family underwent testing. Except Aishwarya and Aaradhya, none of the other members of the Bachchan family tested positive.

      Bollywood celebrities and fans alike expressed their prayers for the quick recovery and health of Amitabh, Abhishek, Aaradhya and Aishwarya. In gratitude, Amitabh tweeted, "To them that have expressed their concern, their prayers, and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love .."

      X