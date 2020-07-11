    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Positive: Shifted To The Hospital

      Amitabh Bachchan, the senior Bollywood superstar has tested positive for COVID-19. The legendary star has been shifted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive on Saturday (June 11, 2020). Amitabh Bachchan himself revealed the news through his official Twitter page, recently. He has also asked all those who have been in close proximity to him to get themselves tested.

      'T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

      All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !', reads the tweet.

      Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID Positive: Shifted To The Hospital

      According to the reports published by India Today, Amitabh Bachchan had the COVID-10 symptoms from the past few days and was self-quarantined at his residence before shifting to the hospital on Saturday evening. Both the film industry members and fans are equally shocked to hear the news and wished the legendary actor a speedy recovery on Twitter.

      'Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers..', wrote Sonam Kapoor. 'And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! Red heart champ !', tweeted Tapsee Pannu, who shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in Pink.

      Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the recently flick Gulabo Sitabo, which had a direct release in the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime amidst lockdown. The senior superstar has been totally busy in his career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline, including the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, Chehre, and Jund.

