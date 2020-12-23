Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal Ties The Knot With Choreographer Dhanashree Verma; Shares Photo

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got hitched to choreographer Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday, in a lavish ceremony in Gurugram. The wedding was a small, private event which was attended by close friends and relatives.

Chahal, who recently returned to India from Australia, took to his social media handle to share a photo from the wedding. In the picture, he and Dhanashree can be seen beaming with joy while having a conversation. Dhanashree makes for a gorgeous bride in a maroon lehenga whereas Chahal complimented her with a cream-coloured sherwani and a maroon dupatta and turban.

He captioned the photo as, "We started at "Once Upon A Time" and found "Our Happily Ever After," coz' finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!" Notably, the couple got engaged in July this year.

Well, after the picture went viral, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds. Some creative fans even shared hilarious memes on the occasion.

Talking about how she met Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree had told Hindustan Times in an interview that it started off as a student-teacher relationship in April. Chahal had seen her dance videos on YouTube and decided to learn dance during the lockdown. He connected with her to start classes, and eventually they became friends.

"Yuzi is humble, down-to-earth, friendly and a total family guy. His humility bowled me over. The kind of values I've been brought up with, I actually wanted someone like him as my life partner. We both are ambitious and are supportive of each other's profession. We both are fun loving, so there's never going to be a dull moment," she had said.

