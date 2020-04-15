Deepak Dobriyal Vows To Pay His Staff: Will Take A Loan If I Have To

Celebrities in the Indian entertainment industry are doing everything they can to help out those in need during the Coronavirus crisis. Some, like Ekta Kapoor, are making personal sacrifices to support their employees financially.

Actor Deepak Dobriyal too has shared that he will see his staff through these difficult times, and pay them even if he has to take a loan to do so.

Deepak told Hindustan Times, "I wonder if people in our positions are having so much trouble, then how are poor people coping with this situation? There are 6-7 people who work for me, doing different duties. I have promised my staff that I will keep paying them even if I have to take a loan. I will take care of them in whatever way I can."

He added, "Saal mein ek film karta hoon, itni hi haiseeyat hain meri. I don't have a lot of money to give away, but this is how I can help and I will."

Deepak said that he is going through a social media detox because of all the negativity. He stressed that it is important to not be aggressive on social media, especially during these times. "I deleted Facebook and Twitter, now I just use Instagram to post snapshots of nature. It was getting too stressful for me. I see a lot of people posting negative things. I feel now is the time to just listen to the government. Jo bhi personal virodh hai woh baad mein kar lena. Now is not the time to show social media aggression," he said.

The actor is currently stranded in Almora in Uttarakhand since March 9, as he went there on a film shoot.

ALSO READ: Angrezi Medium Releases On Hotstar After Being Pulled Out Of Theatres Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor Decides To Forgo Salary Of Rs 2.5 Crore So That Balaji Telefilms' Employees Get Paid