    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Deepika Padukone And Meghna Gulzar Named In Copyright Violation Complaint Against Chhapaak

      By
      |

      In what is new trouble for the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, a copyright violation complaint has been filed against Deepika, Meghna Gulzar and the makers. The complaint has been filed by filmmaker Rakesh Bharti at the Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai. He claims that the film has been made based on a script written by him.

      Copyright Violation Complaint Filed Against Chhapaak

      As per reports, Bharti's complaint claims that he and his son planned to produce a film based on an acid attack survivor. The two had even registered the film under the title 'Black Day' in May 2015. The complainant alleged that he had approached several actors like Kangana Ranaut and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star in it.

      According to Bharti, he had left a copy of the script in the offices of Fox Star Studio, Mriga Films, and Ka Production, who had shown interest to make the film. However, he later learnt that a separate film on the subject was being made. Bharti alleges that the script has been modified and adapted for Chhapaak.

      Chhapaak is a film inspired by acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, starring Deepika and Vikrant Massey. The film is being co-produced by Fox Star Studio, Mriga Films and Deepika's Ka Production. It is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020

      ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone: I Connected To The Journey Of Laxmi Agarwal Immediately

      ALSO READ: Chhapaak's New Poster: Deepika Padukone Flashes The Triumphant Smile Of 'Malti'

      Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 16:03 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue