Deepika Padukone Became A Huge Fan Of Taapsee Pannu After Watching Her Biggini Shoot Video

Remember Taapsee Pannu's Biggini shoot video which went viral on social media? The Badla actress got groovy with her sisters and beau Mathias Boe to the crazy beats of Yashraj Mukhate's popular song during her Maldives trip.

Well, it's not just us who were all lovestruck with Taapsee's moves and grooves. Actress Deepika Padukone also ended up becoming the actress's huge fan after watching this crazy video.

Deepika Padukone Is Impressed With Taapsee Pannu's Biggini Shoot Video Recently, on a roundtable chat with film journalist Rajeev Masand, Deepika Padukone revealed that she became a huge fan of Taapsee after watching her Biggini shoot video. The actress was quoted as saying, "Taapsee your Biggini Shoot was my favourite performance. I am huge fan, more so after watching that video." To which, Taapsee replied that she would make a special video for Deepika in the future. On A Serious Note, Deepika Reveals The Best Piece Of Acting She Watched This Year "I am not getting into any specific performances but I feel the best work certainly came more from the OTT than the feature films. So for me, it is between Delhi Crime and Paatal Lok," the actress told Rajeev Masand. Deepika Padukone On What Her Role In Chhapaak Taught Her Deepika Padukone who essayed the role an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, said she learnt about the emotional and practical challenges for her role in the film. The actress also added that she hopes to see more inclusitivity in the coming years.

Speaking about upcoming projects, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She also plays the female lead in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for Siddharth Anand's Pathan which also stars John Abraham. Further, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Draupadi in Madhu Mantena's next.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Unveils 'The Black Edit' Of Her Closet, Auctions Stunning Pieces

ALSO READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi On Working With Deepika Padukone: I Am Living My Dream In Every Possible Way