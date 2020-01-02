Deepika Padukone Sometimes Steals From Ranveer Singh’s Pockets; ‘Like Any Other Wife,’ She Says

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most glamorous couples of the Hindi film industry. The two make everyone go 'aww' not only with their chemistry, but also with the hilarious goofiness that they share. Sending us all into splits of laughter, Deepika shared an anecdote about how she was once sewing Ranveer's pants while people were dancing around her. She also admitted that she steals money from his pockets like any other wife!

Deepika was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "We were at a music festival in Barcelona. Ranveer was doing a weird dance step while in a pair of loose pants. Suddenly, I heard an unusual sound; his pant had ripped. I was sewing his pants while people danced around me." Knowing Ranveer's bursts of energy, we are not at all surprised by this.

Hilariously, Deepika admitted to stealing from Ranveer's purse. "I sometimes take money from Ranveer's purse, like any other housewife," she said.

After Padmaavat, Ranveer and Deepika will be sharing screen space in '83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is about India's World Cup win in 1983 under the captainship of Kapil Dev Ranveer will essay Kapil Dev's role, whereas Deepika, his wife Romi Dev. '83 is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, Deepika has a big release coming up soon. Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is an inspiring story on an acid attack survivor. Vikrant Massey will be starring opposite Deepika in the film, which releases on January 10, 2020.

