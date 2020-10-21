Deepti Naval Undergoes Angioplasty At Mohali Hospital; Says 'I Am Perfectly Fine Now'

Veteran actor Deepti Naval underwent angioplasty at a hospital in Mohali on Monday. She was discharged from the medical facility on Tuesday, and is "perfectly fine now."

Earlier, there were reports that Deepti suffered a heart attack in Manali. However, she later clarified that it was a heart symptom. She was quoted as saying by PTI, "That's true (about the angioplasty) and I'm perfectly fine now."

She also spoke to Mumbai Mirror about the same and was quoted as saying, "Yes, I was at the Fortis in Chandigarh, and had a small procedure which was done due to a health hazard. It's being very well taken care of. I will be going back as a happier person."

Dr RK Jaswal, director, Cath Lab, Fortis Hospital, who operated upon her, told Hindustan Times, ''She underwent stenting of the left anterior descending artery, utilising the advanced imaging technology optical coherence tomograph."

For the unversed, coronary angioplasty is a medical procedure in which a balloon is used to open a blockage in a coronary (heart) artery narrowed by atherosclerosis.

The actress has been in Rohtang for the past one month.

Deepti Naval made her debut in the film industry with Shyam Benegal's 1978 film Junoon. She spearheaded her career in parallel cinema with films like Chashme Buddoor, Ankahee, Mirch Masala, Katha, Firaaq, among others. The veteran actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Made in Heaven.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Deepti Naval: One Of The Finest Actresses In Indian Cinema!