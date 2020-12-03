Dia Mirza On Fear Of Pandemic On Sets: You Just Have To Let Go And Focus On The Job

Many artists and crew find themselves back on sets amidst a new normal brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Utmost safety precautions are being taken on sets as related by Bollywood celebrities. Actor Dia Mirza, who has gotten back to work, shared her experience of dealing with fears of the pandemic while being on sets.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dia said, "When I decided that I was going to get back to work, I made sure that there are obviously protocols in place to ensure highest level of safety. But after a while you have to let go and just focus on the job. You can't be on the set and be paranoid about the fact that you might contract. I go in there and I can't tell you the joy it has given me to go back to sets. I just feel like it's a new life. But you do what you have to do."

Dia has begun shooting for a series. She further spoke about how everyone on sets has fear despite there being precautions in place. "I see that how the production crew is working hard to ensure highest level of safety on sets. But even then when you step out you say a quiet prayer and you hope that everybody else is also doing their best to ensure everyone safety," she said.

Talking about work, Dia was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju, a biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Jim Sarbh.

