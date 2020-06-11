Did You Know? Aladdin Actress Naomi Scott Was Once Mistaken For Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone

Naomi Scott, the lead actress in Disney's 2019 film Aladdin, recently opened up about the time she was mistaken for Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. Naomi revealed that she did not correct the person who thought she was the one who appeared in a Deepika Padukone song, as she thought Deepika is 'pretty beautiful'. Read on!

Naomi shared that she was once playing the song 'Nagada Song Dhol Baje' from Deepika's 2013 movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, on the sets of her film Aladdin, when the cast and crew asked her if it was her in the song.

She said in an interview to BBC, "I was like playing it (Nagada Sang Dhol Baje)... I was on set. I had like an American cast and crew. And I'm playing it because I love that song and literally someone was like: 'Oh, it's so beautiful. Nay (her nickname), is that you? Yeah, it is... it is...I thought to myself that 'You could be compared to worse people that Deepika', and I was like, 'Well, I'll take that. She's pretty beautiful.'"

Naomi plays the role of the Arabian princess, Jasmine, in the Disney movie, which also stars Mena Massoud and Will Smith in the roles of Aladdin and Genie respectively.

Earlier, Deepika had shared that she herself was mistaken for Priyanka Chopra by foreign media. Taking offence to it, she had said that it is not just a matter of ignorance, but is also racist as two people of similar colour are not the same people.

Naomi is of Gujarati descent on her mother's side.

Talking about work, Deepika will next be seen in '83, a film about India's World Cup win in 1983, starring alongside her husband Ranveer Singh. The film has been directed by Kabir Khan.

