Diljit Dosanjh On Entering Entertainment Industry: Working In A Factory Was My Backup Option

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most adored singers and actors in the Indian entertainment industry today. Having made it to the industry with no contacts on the inside, Diljit opened up on his struggles recently. He revealed the kind of mindset he had when he decided to pursue a career in entertainment industry, and said that if he didn't make it, he had factory work as the backup option.

IANS quoted Diljit as saying, "I was always told that without a godfather in the industry it would be difficult for me to make a mark, but I always believed that if I made constant efforts, I would be successful. It would definitely take time, but I would be rewarded for my hard work."

He also shared that he only watched movies starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra during his childhood, and loved the fight scenes in them. Apart from these two mega stars, Diljit revealed that he also used to watch films starring Rajendra Kumar, as he felt a strong connection with hill stations which featured predominantly in his films.

Diljit continued, "There was a point in my life when I didn't do anything except practise music. Working in a factory was my backup option."

The Good Newwz actor added, "Even after my first album was released, I didn't know how I would make money out of it. It was only when this one guy came up to me and asked me to do a show in return of about Rs 2,500. I understood the process."

Recently, Diljit was in the news for being vocal about extending his support to the farmers' protests happening across the country, and his verbal spat with actress Kangana Ranaut, who had made derogatory remarks against an elderly protester.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At Kangana Ranaut On Her Claims That He Disappeared After Inciting Protests

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Donates Rs 1 Crore To Farmers' Protests For Buying Warm Clothes