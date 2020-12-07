Diljit Dosanjh Donates Rs 1 Crore To Farmers’ Protests For Buying Warm Clothes

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has not only been vocally supportive of farmers protesting the new, contentious farm laws in the country, he has also taken part in the protests with them. Now, he has reportedly donated Rs 1 crore to the protesting farmers in North India to purchase warm clothes, but did not make a public announcement of the same.

According to Hindustan Times, Diljit joined the protesting farmers at the Delhi border and addressed them, "Hats off to all of you farmers, you have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers' issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone."

In his message to the Central government, he said, "We have only one request from the Centre... please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and the entire country is with farmers. This agitation is about farmers. Things are twisted on Twitter but the truth is that farmers are protesting peacefully, nobody is talking about bloodshed here."

It wasn't Diljit who made his donation known to the public, but Punjabi singer Singga, who revealed this on his Instagram account. Posting a video, Singga said in Punjabi, "Thank you brother, you gave Rs 1 crore for the farmers, for their warm clothes, and nobody knows. You didn't post about it. Nowadays people can't shut up after donating Rs 10."

Meanwhile, Diljit was in a Twitter spat with actress Kangana Ranaut recently, after the latter made misleading, factually incorrect, and demeaning comments about the farmers' protests through her social media platform. Many other celebrities hailed Diljit for calling out Kangana, who has been jumping into controversies with what many think are irresponsible statements. Many even feel that the Manikarnika actress is spreading hate and being divisive.

