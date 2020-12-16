Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At Kangana Ranaut On Her Claims That He Disappeared After Inciting Protests

Continuing her attacks on fellow actors, Kangana Ranaut took another dig at Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas over the ongoing farmer protests. She claimed that Diljit and Priyanka disappeared after inciting the protests.

Diljit, not one to stay quiet, had the perfect comeback for Kangana. In his response, Diljit asserted that he has not disappeared anywhere, and questioned Kangana's authority to label people patriots and anti-national. He even slammed her for calling farmers anti-nationals.

Diljit wrote, "Don't even think that I have disappeared. Who gave her the authority to decide who is a patriot and who is an anti national? Who made her the authority? Have some shame before you label farmers as anti nationals."

His original tweet in Punjabi read, "Disappeared Wala Tan Bulekha Hee Kadh Deo.. Naley Kon Desh Premi Te Kon Desh Virodhi Eh Decide Karn Da Hakk Ehnu Kiney De Ta ? Eh Kithey Di Authority aa ? Farmers Nu Desh Virodhi Kehn ton Paihlan Sharm Kar Lao Koi Maadi Moti.."

Earlier, Kangana had tweeted a video of the farmers protests and had written in Hindi, "I want Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, who are acting as local revolutionaries for the farmers, to make at least one video explaining to the farmers what they have to protest about. Both of them have disappeared after inciting farmers. Look at the state of the farmers and the country!"

She had added in another tweet, "When famous celebrities instigate innocents, incite incidents like the Shaheen Bagh unrest and farmers' protest, shouldn't there be an investigation into them or a case filed against them? Is there no punishment for taking part in such anti-national activities?"

Kangana's war of words with Diljit started earlier this month when she misidentified an old lady at the ongoing farmers' protests and claimed that these protestors were available for hire in '100 rupees'. Many celebrities hailed Diljit for giving her an apt reply.

