Diljit Dosanjh On Aamir Khan Watching Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari In Theatres: This Is Supporting Cinema

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari became one of the first few Hindi movies to release in theatres following the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown in India. Aamir Khan, keen on the big screen experience after a long time, watched the film in a cinema hall and showered praise on it.

Diljit Dosanjh, who stars in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh, had words of appreciation for Aamir Khan as he wrote, "This is called supporting Indian Cinema."

Diljit shared Aamir's tweet which said that he was on his way to watch Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and wrote, "This Is Called Supporting INDIAN CINEMA. Har Business Ke Liye Tough Time hai We Know... Ek Doosrey ki Support se Hee hum Fer Khadey Ho Saktey Hain (We know it's a tough time for every business. We can stand again only with each other's support)."

Aamir's tweet read, "On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a cinema hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long!"

At the screening of the film, Aamir said that the big screen experience is heartening after months of watching films on laptops. He wished the film's team, as well as theatres that opened and are currently operating, the very best. Aamir's move of watching a film in the theatre was hailed and seen as a symbolic gesture, to address the fear and stigma surrounding theatrical experience amid the pandemic.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is an Abhishek Sharma directorial which released during Diwali, on November 13, amid the 50% occupancy guideline given to theatres. It is a satirical comedy-drama produced by Zee Studios.

