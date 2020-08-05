    For Quick Alerts
      Disha Salian’s Father Writes To Mumbai Police Complaining Of Harassment By Media

      The late Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, Disha Salian's death has come to the fore again, with many feeling that the circumstances of her death are rather mysterious. Some have even claimed that Disha and Sushant's are interlinked.

      However, Disha's family has maintained that they don't suspect any foul play, and that they don't believe Disha and Sushant's deaths are connected.

      Disha's father Satish Salian has written to Dilip Yadav, Additional Commissioner of Police, Malwani District, Malad, complaining of harassment of his family by the media, over the matter of his daughter's death.

      Disha Salian’s Father Complains Of Harassment By Media

      "We are being harassed by these people by repeatedly questioning our faith in Mumbai police and their way of inquiries are conducted. We have already given our statement to the police that we do no suspect anyone with foul play," Salian wrote to Yadav.

      Disha allegedly died by suicide, by jumping off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai.

      Meanwhile, Disha's mother Vasanti said in an interview with Times Now that her daughter's death could have been an accident and not a suicide.

      Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane made a shocking allegation recently when he claimed that Disha was raped and murdered. He also called out the Maharashtra government for allegedly holding back proper investigation of hers and Sushant's deaths.

