Disha Salian’s Mother Says Her Daughter’s Death Could Have Been An Accident

Disha Salian, former manager of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, died after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building on June 8, 2020. The Mumbai Police declared Disha's death to be a suicide but Disha's mother Vasanti stated in a recent interview that her daughter's death could have been an accident too and that they still don't know if it was a suicide.

Vasanti said in an interview with Times Now, that Disha's may have been an accident and not suicide. "We don't know if it was suicide. It could be an accident too," she said. When asked if she suspects anyone of foul play, she said, "No, we don't suspect anyone."

While some are alleging that her death could be linked to Sushant's death, who passed away on June 14, Vasanti does not believe so. She had earlier brushed aside rumours linking Disha's death to Sushant's questioning how can there be a connection when the two had met just once.

Recently, Maharashtra's former Chief Minister Narayan Rane alleged that Disha was raped and murdered. He claimed that her autopsy report revealed injury marks on her private parts. He also accused the Maharashtra government of trying to cover up both Disha and Sushant's cases and protecting the culprits.

Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court requesting a CBI probe into Disha's case, after the central government accepted Bihar government's request for a CBI probe into Sushant's death. The PIL seeks the Supreme Court to examine Mumbai Police's investigation report of Disha's case, and refer the case to the CBI if found to be unsatisfactory.

