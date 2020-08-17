Drishyam Director Nishikant Kamat Passes Away At 50; Ajay Devgn And Others Mourn His Demise

Here's some heartbreaking news coming in! Director Nishikant Kamat, who was in a critical condition in a private hospital in Hyderabad, passed away at 4.24 pm today (August 17, 2020) at the age of 50. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years.

Riteish Deshmukh who worked with him in the Marathi film Lai Bhaari took to his Twitter page to confirm the news. Sharing a picture in which he is hugging the filmmaker, the actor wrote, "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace."

Here's the press statement issued by the AIG hospital where Nishikant Kamat was undergoing his treatment.

Press Statement from AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad. Rest in peace #NishikantKamat pic.twitter.com/D8CRex020a — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) August 17, 2020

Nishikant made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Marathi film, Dombivali Fast, in 2005. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006.

The filmmaker made his directorial debut in Bollywood with John Abraham's Force. He also helmed the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in 2015.

Besides directing films, Nishikant also worked as an actor in films like Saatchya Aat Gharat, Rocky Handsome, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Fugay and Julie 2.

Meanwhile, B-town celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Soha Ali Khan took to their respective social media handles to condole Nishikant's untimely demise.

Soha Ali Khan The actress took to her Instagram page and wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Nishikant Kamat. I worked with him 12 years ago in his first Hindi film, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and it was an experience I will always value. My most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #nishikantkamat may he be at peace." Randeep Hooda "Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I'm sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat," read Randeep Hooda's tweet. Ajay Devgn My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant 🙏." Genelia Deshmukh "#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I'm just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p ❤️," wrote the actress on her Twitter page. Yami Gautam "Nishikant Kamat 🙏🏻 Really sad to hear about his untimely demise 🙏🏻," wrote the Uri actress.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family!

