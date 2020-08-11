    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Drishyam Director Nishikant Kamat Hospitalized, In Critical Condition

      By
      |

      Director Nishikant Kamat has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. According to reports, he suffered from liver cirrhosis in the past, which has relapsed. He is said to be in critical condition.

      Drishyam Director Nishikant Kamat Hospitalized, Critical

      Kamat has directed Bollywood films like Mumbai Meri Jaan, Drishyam, Madaari, Fugay and others. He made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Dombivali Fast in 2005, which became one of the biggest Marathi hits of the year. In 2006, the critically acclaimed director bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi.

      Mumbai Meri Jaan, Kamat's Hindi film debut, was based on the 2006 Mumbai bombings.

      Apart from directing, Nishikant Kamat has also acted in a few films such as Saatchya Aat Gharat (Marathi), Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, and the John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome, where he played a negative role.

      Recently, Drishyam, one of Kamat's most popular films, completed five years of its release. The film starred Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran and Tabu.

      His upcoming release is a film titled Darbadar, which is expected to hit screens in 2022.

      ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Announces Break From Work Owing To Health Reasons

      ALSO READ: Acclaimed Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Dies; Vishal Dadlani, Jaaved Jaaferi And Others Mourn The Loss

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X