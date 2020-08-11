Drishyam Director Nishikant Kamat Hospitalized, In Critical Condition

Director Nishikant Kamat has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. According to reports, he suffered from liver cirrhosis in the past, which has relapsed. He is said to be in critical condition.

Kamat has directed Bollywood films like Mumbai Meri Jaan, Drishyam, Madaari, Fugay and others. He made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Dombivali Fast in 2005, which became one of the biggest Marathi hits of the year. In 2006, the critically acclaimed director bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi.

Mumbai Meri Jaan, Kamat's Hindi film debut, was based on the 2006 Mumbai bombings.

Apart from directing, Nishikant Kamat has also acted in a few films such as Saatchya Aat Gharat (Marathi), Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, and the John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome, where he played a negative role.

Recently, Drishyam, one of Kamat's most popular films, completed five years of its release. The film starred Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran and Tabu.

His upcoming release is a film titled Darbadar, which is expected to hit screens in 2022.

