Durga Puja 2020 Special: Digangana Suryavanshi Says, ‘I Love To Do Pandal Hopping’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Digangana On Pandal Hopping

Digangana Suryavanshi misses pandal hopping a lot during Navratri 2020. When asked about the same, the Jalebi actress said, "Yes, I love to do pandal hopping. But of course, not too many because I'm more of a homebody. But I surely do miss the grand vibe of Navratri."

Digangana Suryavanshi Shares Her Favourite Navratri Memory

While sharing about her favourite Navratri memory, Digangana said, "For me, every year is memorable and special in it's own way. It holds a lot of spiritual value for me. Although I'm going to miss having fun at the Garba, and playing dandiya this time."

Digangana’s Navratri Celebration During COVID-19 Pandemic

Since this year's Navratri will be a low-key affair in every household, Digangana Suryavanshi is celebrating the nine-day festival very normally, but as per the guidelines provided by the government. Explaining about the celebration, Digangana said, "We are celebrating it just like we did all these years except for the fact that there will be no people coming home this year. It's just me and my family. Also we will have to figure out the situation on ninth day, the day when visarjan takes place." "We have a puja at home for all the nine days for which Pandit ji comes, and there's ghatsthapana at our place. We do the visarjan on the 9th day so it is a very traditional way of celebrating Navratri," she added.

Future Projects

Digangana Suryavanshi will next be seen in Telugu film Seetimaarr opposite Gopichand, Tamannaah Bhatia and Bhumika Chawla. She is also a part of Telugu film Valayam.