Durga Puja 2020 Special: Digangana Suryavanshi Says, ‘I Love To Do Pandal Hopping’ [EXCLUSIVE]
Today is the fifth day of Navratri 2020, and on this day, Bengalis will start the celebration of their biggest festival which is popularly known as Durga Puja or Durga Pujo. From this day, Bengali people will worship Goddess Durga for five days with joy and happiness.
However, this year, the celebration will be on a very small-scale due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The government has already announced not to conduct Garba or Dandiya events to avoid social gatherings on a large scale. Hence, people in India will miss pandal hopping during Durga Puja days. Like commoners, actress Digangana Suryavanshi also says she'll miss pandal hopping this year. She recently had an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat where the actress opened up about Navratri celebration and much more.
Digangana On Pandal Hopping
Digangana Suryavanshi misses pandal hopping a lot during Navratri 2020. When asked about the same, the Jalebi actress said, "Yes, I love to do pandal hopping. But of course, not too many because I'm more of a homebody. But I surely do miss the grand vibe of Navratri."
Digangana Suryavanshi Shares Her Favourite Navratri Memory
While sharing about her favourite Navratri memory, Digangana said, "For me, every year is memorable and special in it's own way. It holds a lot of spiritual value for me. Although I'm going to miss having fun at the Garba, and playing dandiya this time."
Digangana’s Navratri Celebration During COVID-19 Pandemic
Since this year's Navratri will be a low-key affair in every household, Digangana Suryavanshi is celebrating the nine-day festival very normally, but as per the guidelines provided by the government. Explaining about the celebration, Digangana said, "We are celebrating it just like we did all these years except for the fact that there will be no people coming home this year. It's just me and my family. Also we will have to figure out the situation on ninth day, the day when visarjan takes place." "We have a puja at home for all the nine days for which Pandit ji comes, and there's ghatsthapana at our place. We do the visarjan on the 9th day so it is a very traditional way of celebrating Navratri," she added.
Future Projects
Digangana Suryavanshi will next be seen in Telugu film Seetimaarr opposite Gopichand, Tamannaah Bhatia and Bhumika Chawla. She is also a part of Telugu film Valayam.
Also Read : Navratri 2020: Naina Singh Says, 'Goddess Durga Is Very Much In My Heart' [EXCLUSIVE]
Also Read : Navratri 2020: Sridevi To Nayanthara; 5 South Actresses Who Turned Goddesses On Silver Screen