Durgamati: Akshay Kumar Invites Fans To Join Virtual Fan Event For The Film; Asks 'Dare To Meet Durgamati?'

Durgamati is an upcoming conspiracy thriller movie starring Bhumi Pednekar which is set to release on Amazon Prime videos on December 11. The film follows story of an IAS officer who is possessed by a ghost, or is she? The film is produced by Akshay Kumar. Mahie Gill and Arshad Warsi are also a part of the movie.

Akshay Kumar has now invited fans for an fan event to promote the movie. The post reads, "Dare to meet #Durgamati? Be a part of the virtual fan meet event with me and the cast of #Durgamati. Register here: https://durgamati.com Meet #DurgamatiOnPrime, Dec 11 on @PrimeVideoIN @bhumipednekar @ashokdirector2 #CapeOfGoodFilms."

Have a look at his tweet.

Durgamati promises to be a genre breaking film as claimed by the hero of the film herself, Bhumi Pednekar. Akshay Kumar stated that the role of Chanchal the IAS officer reminded him of Bhumi and hence, she was choosen for it by Khiladi Kumar himself.

The posters created quite a buzz while the trailer added to the intrigue. Durgamati is a remake of the Anushka Shetty starrer Bhaagamathie. The movie promises to be a 'hooked on to the edge of the seat thriller' kind of movie.

Victim or Mastermind? Darwaze ke peeche kya h? Stream the movie on Amazon Prime on December 11 to get answers to these mysteries. Log into Zoom on December 10 to be a part of the fan event.

