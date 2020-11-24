Durgamati Motion Poster: Bhumi Pednekar's Spooky Look Is Making Us More Curious About The Film

After the enticing new poster, the makers of Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film Durgamati have dropped the first motion poster of the film. Akshay Kumar who is producing this horror comedy also shared a new update about the film.

The Laxmmi actor took to his Twitter page and wrote, "It's payback time! Get ready to meet #DurgamatiOnPrime on Dec 11, @PrimeVideoIN Trailer out tomorrow!"

Have a look at his tweet.

In the motion poster, Bhumi Pednekar is seen wearing a red saree and striking a power pose on a throne. She is also holding a trident in her hand and looks extremely fierce in her Durgamati avatar and eyes are filled with revenge.

Durgamati stars Bhumi Pednekar, Jisshu Sengupta, Mahi Gill and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by G Ashok and produced by Akshay Kumar, Cape of Good Films, Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Vikram Malhotra. Durgavati is an Abudantia Entertainment and T-Series Production.

The movie is slated to release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on December 11, 2020.

