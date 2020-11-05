Bhumi Pednekar On Her Journey Being Different As An Outsider: I Can’t Take Anything For Granted

Bhumi Pednekar has carved a space for herself in the Hindi Film Industry with her body of work as an actress. Amid ongoing debate about nepotism and treatment of insiders versus outsiders, Bhumi said that her journey is different as someone who isn't born into a film family. Understanding that she won't get as many opportunities to make mistakes, she said that she always tries to make the most of what she has.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bhumi said, "I knew from the beginning that I won't get a lot of opportunities to make mistakes and that's something that kept me focused. I do realise that I'm somebody who isn't born into a film family so my journey would be different. And I am fortunate to have got the films that I've got. But, I do also realise opportunities won't come easy so I can't take anything for granted and make the most of what I have. I wake up every day determined to work harder, may be a little more harder than other people as that's the only way I can survive."

When asked if it was difficult for her to deal with the highs and lows of the film industry, Bhumi said, "For me, I really don't have any other plan, this is all I sought after. I wanted to be a successful actor, to be able to be at a place where people listen to me, where I could help people and I think I have reached there to an extent."

Talking about work, Bhumi was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. She is currently working on the horror- thriller Durgavati, which is directed by G Ashok and co-produced by Akshay Kumar.

