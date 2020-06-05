Elli Avram Clears Up Speculation Around Her Post After Ex Hardik Pandya’s Engagement

Elli Avram, who was earlier dating cricketer Hardik Pandya, had shared a cryptic post days after his engagement to Natasa Stankovic. The post left fans wondering if the post had some connection to Hardik.

Elli has now cleared up the speculation and clarified that the post had nothing to do with the couple's engagement. She admonished the media for making assumptions such as these, and stated that she is very happy for Hardik and Natasa.

Speaking to BollywoodLife, Elli said, "You got to be kidding me; that New Year's one ...no, it had nothing to do with him. I love the way you guys just pick up things and overthink and go into this space of like, oh...she's trying to send a message to him. If I want to tell him something, I'd just drop him a message. I don't have to go through Instagram to do it. So, no, that had nothing to with him, nothing, and I'm seriously happy for him and Natasa."

Hardik got engaged to Natasa on January 1, 2020, while the couple were holidaying in Dubai. Hardik went all romantic, got down on one knee, and asked Natasa if she would be his wife.

On January 3, Elli shared a post which she captioned, "Be your own Angel this time xx."

Recently, Hardik shared that the couple is expecting their first child together.

