Hardik Pandya Reveals How He Began Dating Natasha Stankovic; Opens Up About Surprise Engagement

Hardik Pandya Recalls His First Meeting With Natasha Stankovic And How They Fell In Love

The star cricketer revealed, "I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya' (different kind of person came). That is when I started talking to her, started knowing each other. Then, we started dating. Then got engaged on December 31."

This Is Surprising!

When asked if Natasa was a fan of his and knew about him, Hardik revealed, "She had no idea who I was."

Hardik Opens Up About His Surprise Engagement With Natasha

"My parents also didn't know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better'. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want'," opened up the cricketer.

Hardik On His Equation With Natasha

Further, when asked if Natasa is the one who corrects him if there is a mistake, Hardik said, "We don't have that relationship. Someone who always corrects me, are four people. Now, Natasa comes and tells me in my room."

Talking about those four people, he added, "Krunal (Pandya), Pankhuri (Krunal's wife), my sister-in-law, she is like the backbone of our family and my brother Vaibhav. We have a created an environment where there has to be someone who shows the real-life, not the bubble life. We don't like to do sugar coating. In our house, there is no Hardik Pandya the cricketer, Krunal Pandya, the cricketer. In our family, there are few things that are supposed to happen, and some are not."